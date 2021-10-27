Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading Up 2.7%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 70,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 87,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 10.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Limbach Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMB)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
