Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading Up 2.7%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 70,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 87,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 10.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

