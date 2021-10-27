Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

