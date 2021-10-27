Lindsay Co. (LNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 30th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Lindsay stock opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lindsay stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

