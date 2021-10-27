Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $503 million-$517 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.75 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-2.96 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.84. The company had a trading volume of 179,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $304.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

