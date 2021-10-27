LiveOne (LVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect LiveOne to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. LiveOne has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $218.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

