loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $17.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

LDI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

LDI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 273,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

