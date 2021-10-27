Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $340.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

LMT stock opened at $331.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 982.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

