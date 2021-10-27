LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LondonMetric Property from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

