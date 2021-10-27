Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.