Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 429.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 71,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.