Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

