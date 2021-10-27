Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,948,000 after acquiring an additional 144,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

