Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

