Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.16 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $98.16 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00209732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00098522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

