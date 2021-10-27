LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

