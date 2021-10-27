LPL Financial LLC Buys 606 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $112.90 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

