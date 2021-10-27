LPL Financial LLC Buys 84 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 250.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 119.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in RingCentral by 9.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $241.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.37 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.