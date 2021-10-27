LPL Financial LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQSU. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,140,000 after purchasing an additional 667,499 shares during the last quarter.

IQSU opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

