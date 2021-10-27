LPL Financial LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

