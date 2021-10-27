LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.95

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.95 and last traded at $175.16, with a volume of 1930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

