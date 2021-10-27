Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,587. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $725.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

