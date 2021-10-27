Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.