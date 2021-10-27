Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,591,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $30,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CEMEX by 4.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CEMEX by 26.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,220,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after buying an additional 1,295,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $50,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

