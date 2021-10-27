Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 135,080.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385,921 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.87% of Air Transport Services Group worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Amazon com Inc raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 10,482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 732,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after buying an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

