Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 448,173 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 631.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,173 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

