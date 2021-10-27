Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 769,475 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,873.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769,475 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

