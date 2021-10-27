Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of América Móvil worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after buying an additional 3,431,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 11.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 719,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.