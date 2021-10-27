Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 8,690 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $32,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 269.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.