MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

MMYT traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 20,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MakeMyTrip stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

