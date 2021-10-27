Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

