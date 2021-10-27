Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $9.09 on Wednesday, reaching $178.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $172.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

