Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.85-162.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.39 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.140 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.43.
Shares of MANH stock traded up $9.63 on Wednesday, hitting $179.53. 730,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
