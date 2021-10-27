Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.85-162.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.39 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.140 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.43.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $9.63 on Wednesday, hitting $179.53. 730,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

