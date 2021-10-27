Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.85

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

