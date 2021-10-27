MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

NYSE:HZO opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

