MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.MarineMax also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

HZO traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

