MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.56. MarineMax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE HZO traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. MarineMax has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

