Mark L. Smith Sells 3,672 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 303.7% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,694 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Western Financial by 52.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Western Financial by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

