Mark L. Smith Sells 3,672 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYFW stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.86.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
