Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 66,826 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $22,583,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 548,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Marlin Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 926,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 393,662 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Marlin Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 823,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 131,992 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

