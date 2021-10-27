Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

