Marshall Wace LLP Buys 80,401 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.04% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIST opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $593.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIST. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vista Oil & Gas Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

