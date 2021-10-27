Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 78,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $73,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

