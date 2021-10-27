Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.23.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

