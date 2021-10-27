Marshall Wace LLP Sells 11,947 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $75,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

