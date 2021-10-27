Marshall Wace LLP Sells 72,348 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 201,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $301.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

