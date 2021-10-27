Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG stock opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 165.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

