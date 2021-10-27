Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $290.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

