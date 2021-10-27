Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

MTDR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,288. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

