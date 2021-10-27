Materialise (MTLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Materialise has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Materialise stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Materialise worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.