Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MIG1 traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.40 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,815. The company has a market capitalization of £57.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.24.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

