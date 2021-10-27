Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.